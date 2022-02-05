SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was shot and died in Sacramento on Friday night, said the Sacramento Police Department.
At around 10:40 p.m. officers responded to Stonecreek Drive regarding a report that a victim had been shot.READ MORE: Local Father-Son Duo Go Viral On TikTok Highlighting Reality Of Dementia
At the scene, they discovered a man with serious injuries and at least one gunshot wound.READ MORE: 'Been Going On A Couple Months': Unknown Stench Makes Its Way Through Knights Landing
They transferred the man to the hospital but the man later succumbed to his injuries.MORE NEWS: 'Literally Covered Her With Her Life': Daughter Sheds Light On Brave Mom Who Took Bullets For Children
This investigation is still in its early stages and information is limited. There is no suspect information to release at this time.