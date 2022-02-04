MODESTO (CBS13) — An inmate who was given a day pass to attend her father’s funeral is now facing an escape from custody charge after she didn’t come back on time, authorities say.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says inmate Jessica Mendoza was temporarily released from custody on Thursday with a court-ordered day pass. She was given the pass so she could go to her father’s funeral.

Mendoza was supposed to return to custody by 8:30 p.m. However, deputies say she never showed up – prompting her to be considered an escapee.

Patrol teams were dispatched to search for her and they soon learned she was possibly in Modesto.

Deputies found Mendoza in a car near Briggsmore and Sunrise avenues around 1:30 a.m. Friday. She was taken into custody without further incident.

Mendoza is now facing an added escape from custody charge.