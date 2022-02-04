LIVE OAK (CBS13) — A vacant building at the Diamond Walnut Growers facility caught fire on Friday.

The fire appears to have started just before 8 a.m. at the facility along Juniper Street in Live Oak. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says the building was fully engulfed. No one was believed to be inside the building, however.

Commercial fire at Diamond Walnut Facility forces shutdown of Highway 99 as crews pull water from multiple hydrants around the area to contain it. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/mLGFis9Q9I — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) February 4, 2022

Residents in the area immediately around the facility were evacuated, the sheriff’s office says.

Firefighters have now brought the flames under control. No neighboring houses were damaged and no injuries have been reported.

Highway 99 was closed in the Live Oak area from Pennington Road to Kola Street due to the incident, the CHP says.