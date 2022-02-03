Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan MerisIn this special edition of Johnnie's Jams, Director Jonathan Meris selects Prince songs for this segment. Do you know these Prince Jamsss? On a special note, Director Jonathan Meris gives a shout out to his friends-Geoff and Michelle's daughter, Hailey Langland. She's an Olympic snowboarder competing in China this month. Good Luck, Hailey!

5 hours ago