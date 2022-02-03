OROVILLE (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody after five people were shot in a mass shooting in Oroville Wednesday night, the city’s mayor said.

Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said in a series of Facebook posts that there was an active shooter near the AMPM on Feather River and Oro Dam boulevards. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on a Greyhound bus that stopped behind the AMPM following an altercation.

Authorities said five people were shot with one dying at the scene. Mayor Reynolds told CBS13 that the other four victims were airlifted to the hospital.

One of the victims was also a minor who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the mayor confirmed.

“I think that this is a changing world where life is not as precious as it used to be,” Reynolds told CBS13 Wednesday night.

The mayor said, at around 8 p.m., the suspect, who he later described as “incoherent,” had entered the nearby Walmart and more victims were located. Mayor Reynolds said there was only a physical altercation in Walmart and no gunfire.

As of 8:09 p.m., the mayor said the suspect had been taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect had been booked into the Butte County Jail.