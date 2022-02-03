MODESTO (CBS13) — Three area teens are dead after a vehicle ran a red light and was hit by a semi-truck in Modesto, police said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Grace M. Davis High School Principal Michael Shroyer sent an email to students’ parents saying that three passengers who were killed in the crash were students at the school.

“I realize this is a tremendously devastating loss to our students’ families, our Davis Spartan student body, teachers, staff, and the community,” he wrote. He went on to say further on in the email, “We are deeply saddened by this devastating loss. Our thoughts are with the families of the students who lost their lives in this tragic accident.”

Five people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Two died at the scene and three others were taken to the hospital in critical condition. That’s where a third teen later died, the Modesto Police Department said.

The identities of those killed have not yet been released.

The collision happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. in the intersection of West Briggsmore Ave and Carver Rd.

The crash caused road closures in the area for several hours.