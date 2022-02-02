ANTELOPE (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in Antelope that left a 16-year-old girl with “life-altering” injuries,” the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night.

Oybek S. Khamidkhodjaev, 34, of Sacramento, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces charges of attempted homicide and evading.

Khamidkhodjaev was arrested Tuesday after a brief car chase that started at Fulton and Marconi avenues and ended at Scripps and American River drives. It was as the second location where the suspect tried to get away on foot but was apprehended moments later.

A booking photo of Khamidkhodjaev was not available.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office said the 16-year-old girl was with her mother and her 14-year-old brother when, near Watt Avenue and Blackfoot Way, someone pulled up next to their car and started shooting.

Deputies say the 14-year-old boy was hit with broken glass in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said the girl remains in the hospital with “life-altering” injuries.