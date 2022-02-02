SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento investigators are asking the public for help in locating a vehicle believed to have been involved in January 30 hit-and-run that killed a man.

The collision happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Power Inn Road and Butte Avenue.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers found a man in the roadway with serious injuries. That man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.

Sacramento police said the man was a struck by a vehicle believed to be a 2009-11 Mazda 3 sedan. The vehicle is believed to have a missing passenger mirror, a damaged right headlight and damage to the right side of the windshield.

The police department released stock images of a Mazda 3 believed to be similar to the one involved in the collision. Those stock images can be seen below.

Anyone who has information on the collision or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.