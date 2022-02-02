OROVILLE (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody after at least five people were shot in a mass shooting in Oroville Wednesday night, the city’s mayor said.

Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said in a series of Facebook posts that there was an active shooter at the AMPM on Feather River and Oro Dam boulevards. Five people were reportedly shot in that area.

The mayor said, at around 8 p.m., the suspect had entered the nearby Walmart and more victims were located. It is unclear how many total victims there were at this point and if anyone had died.

As of 8:09 p.m., the mayor said the suspect had been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. More details to come.