CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Mass Shooting, Oroville News

OROVILLE (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody after at least five people were shot in a mass shooting in Oroville Wednesday night, the city’s mayor said.

Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said in a series of Facebook posts that there was an active shooter at the AMPM on Feather River and Oro Dam boulevards. Five people were reportedly shot in that area.

READ MORE: Teen Gang Member Arrested Following ShotSpotter Activation In North Highlands

The mayor said, at around 8 p.m., the suspect had entered the nearby Walmart and more victims were located. It is unclear how many total victims there were at this point and if anyone had died.

READ MORE: Crash Involving 8 People In Galt Turns Deadly

As of 8:09 p.m., the mayor said the suspect had been taken into custody.

MORE NEWS: Authorities Search For Car Involved In Deadly Sacramento Hit-And-Run

This is a developing story. More details to come.