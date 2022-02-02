SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Alerts from the Sacramento area’s gunshot detection system led to the arrest of a “validated gang member” in North Highlands, authorities said Wednesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person arrested was a 17-year-old male who has a violent criminal history. The teen was booked into juvenile hall and faces weapons charges.

Deputies went to the 6000 block of Brett Drive in North Highlands after receiving an 8- and 9-round ShotSpotter activation just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

Gang detectives also responded to the scene and were familiar with the home and an individual there. The suspect fled on foot as law enforcement arrived but was detained moments later.

Through the initial investigation, detectives identified a vehicle associated with the teen suspect and located a gun, ammo and expended rounds inside that were involved in the earlier shooting that prompted the ShotSpotter activation.

No injuries were reported and authorities did not say if there were any other involved individuals.