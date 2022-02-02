GALT (CBS13) — One of the eight people involved in Tuesday afternoon crash in Galt has died, police confirmed Wednesday.

The deceased was a 39-year-old woman from Stockton, according to the Galt Police Department. Her name has not yet been released.

The two-vehicle collision happened in the area of Twin Cities Road and Cherokee Lane in the northeastern part of the city.

Galt police said three people were in a pickup truck, while the other five were in a minivan. Two of the people, including the Stockton woman, in the minivan were ejected.

All eight people had been taken to the hospital following the crash. An update on the conditions of the the other seven was not released.