ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A Roseville City bus was pulled over for driving the wrong way on a local road Tuesday.

Police confirm to CBS13 that the bus had been pulled over, however, no arrests were made and no one was injured.

According to a witness, the bus drove past them going the wrong way in the #1 lane on E. Roseville Pkwy., headed towards the mall.

Police say they don’t know if the incident was caused by a medical issue. The incident remains under investigation.