CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A Jackson police sergeant wanted for alleged domestic violence has turned herself in to law enforcement in Calaveras County, authorities said Tuesday.

Rachel Butler, 37, turn herself in to the Calaveras County Sheriff’a Office Monday night and posted $50,000 bail the same day.

According to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call shortly before 11 a.m. on January 26 from a person claiming to have been a victim of a domestic violence involving Butler.

Amador County investigators said a conversation with the victim led to the determination that there was probable cause to arrest Butler for domestic battery, criminal threats and assault with a firearm. The Amador County District Attorney’s Office later issued an arrest warrant for Butler for the alleged crimes of criminal threats, assault with a firearm.

An emergency protective order was also issued for the victim.

Investigators said they were informed Butler left the state and gone to Oklahoma following the incident. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said authorities in Le Flore County, Oklahoma were notified of a residence Butler may have been at. Authorities went to the location but Butler was located until she had turned up in Calaveras County.

Butler is scheduled to appear in court on February 15.