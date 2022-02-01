LODI (CBS13) — Three people suffered serious injuries in a house fire in Lodi, officials said Tuesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., the Lodi Fire Department announced that the fire happened in the area of Stockton and East Locust streets.

Three people, who were trapped on the second floor, were rescued by firefighters and taken to the hospital in serious condition. Details regarding the exact nature of their injuries were not released.

The fire department said the Red Cross is assisting the displace residents.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.