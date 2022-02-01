RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A body matching the description of a missing Rancho Cordova woman was located along the American River after a four-day search, police announced Tuesday.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department said the body matched the description of Emma Roark, 20, who was reported missing on January 27. Police also said it was determined the deceased was a victim of a homicide.

The body was located in a secluded rural area at the American River access point on El Manto Drive.

Roark was last seen leaving her home at around noon on Jan. 27, and family grew concerned when they hadn’t heard from her, police said.

There was no information on a suspect or cause of death at this time.

Rancho Cordova police said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, park rangers and a search and rescue team assisted with the search.