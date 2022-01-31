YUBA COTY (CBS13) — An Oregon man arrested over the weekend is accused of robbing a Yuba City bank earlier this month, police said Monday.

Thomas West, 52, was located and arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday and was linked as a suspect to bank robberies that occurred in Redding, Calif., and Central Point, Ore.

According to the Yuba City Police Department, the robbery happened at around 4 p.m. on January 18 at the Citizen Bank on Plumas Street.

The suspect handed a bank teller a note demanding money. Yuba City police said the suspect was handed a small amount of money and then left without causing harm to anyone inside the bank.

The suspect was captured in surveillance footage inside and outside the bank, as well as from neighboring businesses. Investigators located the suspect’s vehicle that he left the scene in.

It is unclear how much money West allegedly got away with.