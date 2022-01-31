A public memorial service is being held on Tuesday for Ty Lenehan, the Elk Grove Police Department officer who was killed while heading to work.

The service starts at 10 a.m. at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville. The address of the church is 6401 Stanford Ranch Rd.

CBS News Sacramento will be streaming the service live, right here.

Attendees are asked to arrive at the church prior to 9 a.m. A procession will travel from Bayside Church to Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue. The graveside service in Rescue will be private.

Elk Grove Police Chief Timothy Albright said that Lenehan was heading to work on January 21, on his department motorcycle while in uniform, when he was hit on Highway 99 in South Sacramento.

The driver of the vehicle involved — Jermaine J. Walton, 31, of Sacramento — was reportedly stopped while “walking away from the [crash] scene,” police said. Walton was later booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges of murder, causing a crash resulting in injury, driving the wrong way on the freeway, and driving under the influence and causing injury.

Lenehan’s death hit the local law enforcement community hard. Chief Albright said this was the department’s first death of an officer in the line of duty.

See social media posts honoring Lenehan below from agencies across the region.

Ofc. Lenehan Honored In Elk Grove (2/27)



Who Was Ofc. Lenehan? (1/21)

