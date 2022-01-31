STOCKTON (CBS13) — A supergroup of legendary West Coast hip-hop artists will be taking over the Stockton Arena this May.

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short joined together to form the rap group Mount Westmore, which is also the name of their upcoming debut album due out in March.

Richter Entertainment Group announced that the Mount Westmore show at the Stockton Arena will take place on May 26 and will also feature West Coast hip-hop artist Warren G.

Tickets are expected to go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Ice Cube rose to fame as part of the rap Group N.W.A. and has continued to have careers in music and film, as well as being a founder of the Big3 basketball league.

Bay Area legends Too Short and E-40 have released songs and albums together going back decades.

Snoop Dogg was heavily featured on fellow West Coast rap icon Dr. Dre’s 1992 album The Chronic and released his critically-praised debut album Doggystyle the next year before becoming one of the most widely recognized figures in the music industry. Dr. Dr. and Eminem are expected to make appearances on Mount Westmore.

Additionally, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Eminem will all take part in the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show along with Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on February 13.