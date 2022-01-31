MODESTO (CBS13) — An inmate was confirmed to have died over the weekend in the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center, authorities said Monday.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, Quyen Tran, 27, and his cellmate were found unresponsive in their cell just before noon on Sunday.

Both received medical aid and were administered the nasal spray Narcan as the sheriff’s office said it was believed both men had been exposed to or overdosed on drugs.

Tran and his cellmate were both transported to the hospital, where Tran was later pronounced dead. The cellmate has since been released from the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the cellmate admitted to using drugs with Tran that same morning. Though drugs are believed to be a factor in Tran’s death, an autopsy and toxicology will be performed to determine a cause of death, authorities said.

Tran had been serving a sentence at the jail for murder and felony domestic violence. He was booked on June 4, 2020.