STOCKTON (CBS13) — A firefighter was shot and killed while responding to a call in Stockton early Monday morning.

Sources confirm a 20 year member of the Stockton Fire Dept. was shot and killed while responding to a call. Police still searching for a gunman. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/qxVbw92EmO — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) January 31, 2022

The scene is under Highway 4 near E. Market and Aurora streets.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but a source confirmed that a 20-year veteran of the fire department was shot and killed.

Stockton police confirmed that a firefighter was taken to the hospital but would not give an update on their condition. A subject has been detained, police say.

No other information about the subject has been released at this point.