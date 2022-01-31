STOCKTON (CBS13) — A firefighter was shot and killed while responding to a call in Stockton early Monday morning.

The Stockton Fire Department firefighter who was killed has been identified as 47-year-old Captain Vidal “Max” Fortuna.

Around 4:55 a.m. firefighters, including Fortuna’s Engine #2, responded to the report of a fire in a dumpster impinging on a structure in the area of Aurora and Market streets. As firefighters were battling the fire, gunshots were heard and Fortuna was hit.

Firefighters transported Fortuna to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Fortuna was a 21-year veteran of the Department. He leaves behind a wife and two grown children.

At a press conference Monday, Stockton Firefighters 456 Union President Mario Gardea said, in part:

“Today is a tragic day and tragic day…for Max Fortuna’s family. A tragic day to the family, his family at the fire station. Max was a was a firefighter who showed up every day and never complained about being on the job…Max will be was always considered a legacy firefighter and he’s gonna be missed.”

Stockton police were notified of the shooting just after 5 a.m. They responded to the scene and arrested 67-year-old Robert Somerville, who was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and faces a homicide charge and weapons charges. They also recovered a gun believed to be involved in the shooting. A police spokesperson says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In the United States in 2020, which are the most recent statistics, two firefighters were killed: One was shot while investigating reports of fire and the other was shot while conducting surveillance in a fire investigation, according to the National Fire Protection Association.