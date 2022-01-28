TRACY (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man on a ranch in Tracy earlier this week, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Robert Inderbitzen, 49, was already in custody at the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges and is expected to be extradited to San Joaquin County upon release.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tracy resident Eric Almason responded to his South Lammers Road ranch Monday night after being alerted by neighbors of a person attempting to break into buildings on his property.

Almason confronted Inderbitzen, who then allegedly fatally shot Almason and left the scene, authorities said.

Investigators said Inderbitzen has an extensive criminal history spanning San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. Past arrests included incidents of burglary, stolen cars, domestic violence and for guns and drugs.