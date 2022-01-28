SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento police conducted investigations on Thursday that took guns and illegal drugs off the streets, they say.

On Thursday, the Sacramento Police Department’s Gang Enforcement Teams reportedly conducted investigations ranging from traffic stops to serving search warrants, according to a Police Department post on Facebook. As a result of their efforts, police found and confiscated five illegal guns, heroin, and cocaine. Four people were subsequently arrested on felony charges, police say.

Curbing violent crime and gun crimes continue to be a main focus, the Department says. Since the start of 2022, there have been four shootings involving teens in the Sacramento area. Just in the last week, a 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were shot in separate incidents.