LOOMIS (CBS13) — A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested for the theft of an 11-year-old Loomis boy’s dirt bike.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the boy's family reported the theft last week. Then, on Jan. 23, the bike was found in the parking lot of the Loomis Train Depot.
Deputies say the bike was vandalized and had its muffler missing.
Investigators were soon able to identify the theft suspect as 19-year-old Loomis resident Dennis Lynch.
On Tuesday, deputies were able to track Lynch to a home in Penryn and arrested him. They also found the dirt bike's missing muffler.
Lynch is now facing charges of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and committing a felony while out on bail.