YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities in Yuba County are thanking people for dropping off donations following an animal cruelty investigation that prompted a public call for help.

On Thursday, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said on Facebook:

“As of today, we have received around $6,500, over 1000lbs of dog food, and numerous other foods and supplies for the animals.”

The outpouring of help came after authorities rescued 1 horse, 21 pigs, 2 lambs, 2 goats, 12 dogs, 2 cats, 2 rabbits, 11 ducks, 5 chickens, 2 cows, and 1 bull from a home in Olivehurst.

They say the help is continuing, with people reaching out asking how they can help. The sheriff’s department says, “Right now, our main needs are senior horse food, potbelly pig food, grass hay, and straw or shavings for bedding.”

They thanked members of the community for their donations thus far.

“We are so thankful to have the supportive community that we have. Surprise! One of the mama pigs was pregnant and just had her babies. Please help us welcome them!”

Donations can be made to Yuba County Animal Care Services at 5245 Feather River Blvd., in Olivehurst, or by calling 530-741-6478.

An arrest warrant was requested from the Yuba County District Attorney for the animals’ owners.