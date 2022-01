SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The investigation is continuing into the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Sacramento.

At around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 4th Avenue Park playground, near San Jose Way. Police say that they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police have not released an update on the status of the teen. They have also not released further details in their investigation.