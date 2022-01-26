SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramentans will be seeing an increase in their solid waste disposal rates after the city council approved a new plan.

Council members unanimously approved the hike on Tuesday.

It comes as a new state requirement for cities to collect and compost food waste goes into effect.

Residents are expected to see an average monthly solid waste bill increase of $3.83. By 2024, that increase is expected to hit $11.49. The first increase will be taking effect by April 1 and the city will start collecting the food waste by July.

City leaders say the higher rates will also help streets to be swept more often.