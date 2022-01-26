ANTELOPE (CBS13) — A 16-year-old girl is recovering after surgery after being shot in the head while in a car with her mother and little brother. Her 14-year-old brother was hit by shattering glass.

Community activists are crying foul, saying not enough is being done to stop the violence involving youth. Just this month, there have been at least four shootings in the Sacramento area with teen victims.

A line of candles, flowers and birthday decorations sat outside a liquor store at the corner of Stockton Boulevard and Lindale Drive. The small corner of the parking lot now marks a big loss for Sandra Hudson.

“It’s been a really rough time for our family, especially for her mother and her brother,” Sandra told CBS13.

Sandra’s great niece, 17-year-old Alynia Lawrence was shot and killed while sitting in a car in the parking lot. Investigators haven’t found the suspect(s) responsible. Alynia was just a few weeks from celebrating her 18th birthday on February 16.

“Horrible and indescribable for our family and part of our legacy that won’t continue. And so this is difficult, this is hard,” said Sandra.

Now, just two weeks later the community is hit with more youth violence. This time, the 16-year-old girl shot in the head is recovering after surgery. Community activists say enough is enough.

“They’re normalizing putting a friend on a T-shirt and that to me is the frustration because this is what our society is leaning to,” said Berry Accius.

Accius is more than just heartbroken. He’s furious and frustrated at this month’s violence impacting teenagers. Accius says community youth organizations need financial support.

“What more do you want to see? How many more times am I going to have to be here saying we need access, we need support? How many? More times and I’m going to be screaming and yelling and saying it?” Accius told CBS13.

People like Sandra are left to pick up the pieces without their loved ones. She’s pleading for community support and action.

“It’s a part of what we need to do as a community. Every person needs to take action. Every one of us are accountable,” said Sandra.

Accius points out the City of Sacramento has supported pop-up events to keep kids active, but he says it’s not enough. He says there’s yet to be a county-backed initiative supporting youth organizations.

Accius says it’s more than just policing that’s needed, but also supporting the community organizations that are doing the work.