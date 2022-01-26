SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A January 13 crash in an East Sacramento intersection that left one woman dead was caused by a driver running a red light, police confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, traffic detectives confirmed that a driver entered the intersection of Folsom Boulevard and 60th Street against a red light. Two vehicles were involved and the woman, a parent, was crossing the intersection at the time of the collision, police said.

Investigators said the driver wasn’t speeding and DUI was not a factor.

The woman killed was identified by a Sacramento County coroner as Guadalupe Jimenez, 45.

No arrests have been made. Sacramento police said the investigation will be turned over to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if criminal charges apply.