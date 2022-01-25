Good Day "Basher" RC Cars Pt. 3Today on the show we asked you to show us your projects. One viewer showed us his RC Crawler. And it just so happens that the directors of Good Day brought their RC Car "Bashers" to work this morning. Check out these videos of legendary RC Car basher, Rich Duperbash where he sends his RC truck jumping over 40 feet in the air, doing flips, landing and keeps going! Also check out this RC Car "Speed Run" that goes 196 mph!

6 hours ago

Good Day "Basher" RC Cars Pt. 2We continue the introduction and conversation of RC Car Bashers. See video of Director Mike Buerger take to the air with his RC Car Basher!

7 hours ago

Good Day "Basher" RC Cars Pt. 1Today on the show we asked you to show us your projects. One viewer showed us his RC Crawler. And it just so happens that the directors of Good Day brought their RC Car "Bashers" to work this morning. Get a sneak peek how the boys of Good Day build these RC cars/trucks and go jump big hills and ramps while flipping 40 feet in the air!

7 hours ago

Question of the Day - 1/25What do you always take with you on vacation?

7 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 1/25Check out some of the show's highlights from today!

8 hours ago