THORNTON (CBS13) — A no-bail arrest warrant has been issued for a robbery and stabbing that happened in a small San Joaquin County town last year, authorities said Tuesday.

Daniel Ortiz, 23, is wanted for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Ortiz is suspected of a robbery and assault that occurred in January 2021 in the small town of Thornton, which is located along Interstate 5 between Galt and Walnut Grove and south of Mokelumne City.

Ortiz is known to frequent the areas of Thornton, Sacramento and Modesto and may be driving a blue four-door Dodge Avenger, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Ortiz’s whereabouts is asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and refer to case #21-1099.