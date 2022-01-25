RESCUE (CBS13) — Tuesday’s procession for fallen Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan came on the same day the man accused of killing him made his first court appearance.
Jermaine Walton, 31, was arraigned on DUI and murder charges. The only words he said in court were "yes, sir" when the judge confirmed his name.
Walton was appointed a public defender and did not enter a plea.
Investigators say Walton was driving the wrong way on Highway 99 Friday morning when he crashed head-on into Officer Lenehan, who was riding his department motorcycle to work.
Court documents show Walton was in trouble for DUI before. He’s set to appear in court again in March.