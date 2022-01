SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – CHP officers are searching for a driver who left the scene of a crash on Monday morning.

Around 5 a.m. Monday, a man was driving his SUV on La Riviera Dr. near Folsom Blvd. in Sacramento when he hit two parked cars, causing his SUV to overturn, according to the CHP.

According to witnesses, the man then kicked out the windshield of the SUV, got his two dogs, and left.

No injuries were reported in the crash.