VALLEJO (CBS13) – A motorcycle rider was killed after crashing in South Vallejo over the weekend.

On Saturday around 8:35 p.m., the rider was on the Magazine Street exit of eastbound I-80 and traveling at a high rate of speed when they were reportedly unable to negotiate the roadway, the CHP says. The motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson, flipped and ejected the rider, who then hit some signposts between the off-ramp and on-ramp and suffered major injuries.

The rider was treated by medical personnel at the scene but was declared deceased. It is unknown if distracted driving, drugs, and/or alcohol were factors in the crash, the CHP says.

Any person with information pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact CHP Officer P. Ramos via the Patrol’s non-emergency line at 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247) or the CHP Solano Area Office at (707) 639-5600.