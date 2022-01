MODESTO (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a fire in Modesto overnight.

Just after midnight, firefighting crews responded to a fire at a two-story home in the 3500 block of Beresford Dr. in Modesto.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from an attached garage. They went offensive mode to contain the fire to just the garage.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.