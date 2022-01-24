SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Sacramento-area firefighters were recently called out to help make an unusual rescue.

On Friday, Metro Fire crews and officers from Rancho Cordova Animal Services received a call from a local business about an owl stuck in a tree.

The owl had been stuck for a while and appeared to be in distress, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento’s Instagram page. Crews responded and located the owl approximately 40 feet up in the tree, tangled in fishing line.

Along with Animal Services, the fire department used an aerial ladder to climb up and remove the owl safely from the tree. The owl was then taken to the Wildlife Care Association for treatment.