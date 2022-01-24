ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A procession and public viewing for fallen Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan have been scheduled for this week.

The Elk Grove Police Department said a procession through the city will begin at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

It will begin westbound on Laguna Boulevard from Highway 99 to southbound Laguna Springs Drive, then past the Elk Grove Police Department toward Elk Grove Boulevard. Next, the procession will continue eastbound on Elk Grove Boulevard to Elk Grove Florin Road before turning northbound to Bond Road, where it will continue westbound to northbound Highway 99 toward eastbound Highway 50.

The procession will exit near Bass Lake Road and end at the Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue.

Traffic is expected to be heavily impacted in this areas during this time.

The following road closures will be in place during the procession:

Laguna Boulevard between SR-99 and Laguna Springs Drive

Laguna Springs Drive between Laguna Boulevard and Elk Grove Boulevard

Elk Grove Boulevard between Laguna Springs Drive and Elk Grove Florin Road

Elk Grove Florin Road between Elk Grove Blvd. and Bond Road

Bond Road between Elk Grove Florin Road and SR-99

Public viewings have also been scheduled from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday and 3-5 p.m. on Friday at the Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue.

Last week, Officer Lenehan was heading to work on his department motorcycle when he was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver who is suspected of a DUI.