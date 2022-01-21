SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Traffic is at a standstill on southbound Hwy. 99 near 12th Ave. in Sacramento because of a crash.

According to CHP, the crash happened around Sutterville Road just after 5:30 a.m. A driver was going the wrong way when it struck at least one other vehicle, causing major injuries, according to the CHP.

There is no access to Hwy. 99 in Sacramento as authorities have closed eastbound Hwy. 50 at the southbound Hwy. 99 connector and Cap City Freeway near at T and P streets.

The estimated time of reopening is between 7-7:15 a.m., the CHP estimates.