MERCED (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol said the largest fentanyl bust in San Joaquin Valley history was made this week in the Merced area.

Officers in the area pulled over a vehicle for speeding. The CHP said several factors were observed that led the officers to believe the driver and passenger were engaged in criminal activity. A K9 officer alerted his handler to the odor of drugs in the exterior of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle uncovered around 75 pounds of counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl. Investigators say the estimated street value of the pills is approximately $3 million, larger than any fentanyl seizure in the valley ever before.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both arrested and face charges related to the bust.

The CHP says fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Authorities say one kilogram of fentanyl can kill up to half a million people.