SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Traffic is at a standstill on southbound Hwy. 99 near 12th Ave. in Sacramento because of a crash.

According to CHP, the crash happened around Sutterville Road just after 5:30 a.m. A driver was going the wrong way when it struck at least one other vehicle, causing major injuries, according to the CHP.

The Elk Grove Police Department says one of their motorcycle officers was involved in the crash. The officer was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

One of our motor officers was involved in a collision on Hwy 99 near 12th Ave. The officer was transported to a local hospital. @CHPSouthSac is investigating the collision. We will provide more information as we get it and are able. pic.twitter.com/Ipe8D7Yqjt — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) January 21, 2022

There is no access to Hwy. 99 in Sacramento as authorities have closed eastbound Hwy. 50 at the southbound Hwy. 99 connector and Cap City Freeway near T and P streets.

CHP officers are diverting some vehicles off the highway at 12th Ave.

CHP turning people around SB 99 at 12th Ave. wrong way driver crash involving an officer has shut done the freeway! @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/Se3F7woOGv — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 21, 2022

The estimated time of all lanes reopening is between 7-7:15 a.m., the CHP estimates.