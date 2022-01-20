SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 16-year-old boy was booked into juvenile hall after several shots were fired in a South Sacramento neighborhood, authorities said Thursday.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a ShotSpotter alert dispatched deputies to six different locations within close proximity to one another near in a field. A total of 13 shots were fired.

More shots from a nearby location were detected by ShotSpotter as deputies were heading to the area. According to deputies, a suspect vehicle with four individuals inside was spotted at the scene.

The vehicle was pulled over and one of the occupants, the 16-year-old who was later arrested, was found with a gun and ammunition. Shell casings were also located at the original ShotSpotter activation location along Maynard Way, which is on the east side of Highway 99 between the 47th Avenue and Florin Road exits.

The person arrested faces several weapons charges and is being held without bail.