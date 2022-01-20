SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s going to be a windy start to the weekend in Sacramento.

According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, “gusty to potentially damaging winds” are expected across the region Friday through Saturday. The valley may see wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour during this time, while gusts in the Sierra could reach up to 70 miles per hour.

Though, the strongest winds are expected Friday afternoon through the nighttime.

⚠️Gusty to potentially damaging winds are possible tomorrow – Saturday. Strongest winds will be in the Sierra with gusts to 50-70 mph+. Be prepared for downed trees & limbs, potential power outages, difficult driving conditions, & impacts to outdoor recreation! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GPLeMjKd9g — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 20, 2022

Despite the high winds, the skies are expected to be relatively clear and sunny, with highs in the mid-to-low 60s projected through the weekend. Still, experts warn that the gusty winds could potentially cause power outages due to downed trees and damaged equipment.

Patchy fog is expected to return to the area by the start of next week with high temperatures hovering on both sides of 60 through at least Wednesday.