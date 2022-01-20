PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies in Placer County arrested an Oregon man on several charges after he allegedly led them on a pursuit.

On January 18 just after 1 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy reportedly conducted a traffic stop on eastbound I-80 near the Bell Rd. exit. Due to the dangerous position of the stopped vehicle, the deputy asked the driver to exit the freeway, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy followed the driver, who then stayed on the freeway and instead, allegedly led the deputy on a pursuit.

The suspect driver allegedly made unsafe lane changes, in an apparent attempt to get away. About 20 miles into the chase, CHP officers disable the suspect’s tires using a spike strip.

Deputies identified the driver as 20-year-old Anthony Elmore of Medford, Oregon. Inside Elmore’s vehicle, deputies allegedly found a collapsible metal baton, two 31-round Glock magazines, and a realistic-looking Glock 19 BB gun.

Elmore was arrested on charges of reckless evading, possession of a large-capacity magazine, and possession of a baton.