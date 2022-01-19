“Seal Team” Finale

The 5th Season Finale On Paramount + Will Be Available Sunday, January 23

“I Am Shauna Rae”

Premieres

Tuesday, January 11th

at 10p ET/PT

on TLC

Create Your Own Cuvee

Conduit Wine

Every First Saturday of the Month

6100 Gray Rock Rd

Somerset

http://www.conduitwine.com

@conduitwine

Orangevale and Fair Oaks

The last day to drop off cards is February 3rd

Facebook.com/HelpingHandsOV

Instagram @helpinghands_ov

Bruce and Susan Ellsworth

5404 Verner Ave.

Sacramento

916-712-9321

Dezy’s Beef, Bread and Beer

916.633.9805

http://www.dezysbbb.com

@DezyBeefbreadbeer

EquWine Experience at Saluti Ranch

7505 Grizzly Flat Rd

Somerset, CA, 95684

http://www.salutiranch.com

@saluti_equestrian_center

Lodi Basketball

Go4theGoal

https://secure.qgiv.com/event/go4thegoal/team/889966

Popcorn Day With Carmazzi

http://www.carmazzicaramelcorn.com

Discount code: POPCORN

916-202-2612

Instagram: CarmazziCaramelCorn

Quarantine Game

http://www.Quarentine.bigcartel.com

Social: @Quarentineboardgame

Email: Quarentineboardgame@gmail.com

Falling Prices

http://www.fallingprices.com

Instagram @fallingpricesflorin

Facebook @fallingpriceesflorin