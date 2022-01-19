ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – The Boardwalk, a well-known local live-music venue, is closing its doors after 35 years.

The announcement was made on the venue’s Facebook page. It cites the pandemic, dwindling crowds, and mounting financial pressures for the closure.

The Boardwalk went up for sale last April after part-owner Mark Earl passed away from leukemia, and Mark’s wife, Sandy, who was recovering from reconstructive breast cancer surgery, was left to run the business.

“[It was] always Mark and Sandy. He always did the band’s part and the money, and I did everything else,” Silk-Earl said.

The venue posted a statement thanking people for their support over the years. It read, in part:

“To all those who helped keep this thing going over the years – promoters, bartenders, servers, cooks, security, soundmen, door people, bands and fans alike – we cannot thank you enough for all the years you have given us. From all the outpouring of emotion we’ve received we can only hope we’ve left as much of an impression and we love you all, always.”

The iconic Orangevale club helped shape the Sacramento music scene in the 80s and 90s.

“There were people like Robin Trawer and Pat Travers – and John Entwistle from the Who. They played there,” said DJ Pat from local radio station 98 Rock. “All the big local acts: Tesla, Deftones, Oleander, Papa Roach, Cake.”

As part of the closure, the venue is selling off 300 signed guitars.