SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman was arrested in Las Vegas in connection to what authorities call the largest unemployment fraud scheme discovered within Sacramento County, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Jamie Williams-Major, 35, faces 166 charges for an Employment Development Department scheme that totaled more that $2.75 million.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Williams-Major filed 166 unemployment claims using the names of identity theft victims and inmates throughout the state of California.

Williams-Major was first arrested last April along with six other people who were inmates, prosecutors said. Investigators discovered the seven suspects had conducted an EDD fraud scheme that gained them more that $250,000.

However, in the following investigation, it was discovered through contents on Williams-Major’s cell phone that the alleged unemployment fraud scheme was more than 10 times larger that previously thought, prosecutors said.

An arrest warrant was again issued for Williams-Major. She was located and arrested in Las Vegas on January 6 and is scheduled to be arraigned in Sacramento County on Wednesday.