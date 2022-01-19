YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man was arrested on DUI charges after he was allegedly found passed out along I-5.

At around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a man driving south in northbound lanes of the freeway near County Road 6.

Deputies went to the area of the report and found a vehicle stopped along the freeway. They say the vehicle was in gear and the driver, a 49-year-old Washington state resident, was passed out behind the wheel with his foot on the brake pedal, according to a statement from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies knocked on the driver’s window. Apparently, in a semi-conscious state, he lifted up his foot and the car started moving forward. Deputies were able to get the car door open and remove the driver after a short foot chase.

Woodland Office CHP responded and arrested the driver for DUI.