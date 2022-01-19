SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — First responders at the California State Capitol on Wednesday blasted hours-long wait times to transfer patients to emergency rooms.

Emergency health workers voiced their growing frustration during a hearing, saying the wait times are bad for patients and keep them from other calls.

Many reported waiting several hours because no one is available to receive new patients — a problem made worse as the COVID-19 omicron variant stretches hospitals thin.

Sacramento Fire Department Assistant Chief Eric Saylors used graphics to highlight the problem.

“Patient transfers should take no longer than 20 minutes, and last year, we were held on the wall for over two hours more than 700 times,” Saylors said during the hearing.

Some of the solutions suggested include updating old Emergency Medical Services rules and fining hospitals if an ambulance waits longer than 20 minutes.