LODI (CBS13) — Multiple Lodi High School students were sent to the hospital after participating in a social media trend called the “One Chip Challenge,” the school’s principal confirmed Wednesday.

The challenge dares a participant to eat a chip that has been covered in hot sauce and pepper. At least three students were referred to the emergency room due to their reactions to the challenge, according to Principal Adam Auerbach.

The “One Chip Challenge” — created by chip brand Paqui — has been a popular trend on video sharing sites like TikTok and YouTube. According to Paqui’s website, Carolina Reapers and Scorpion Peppers are used to spice up the chips. Participants usually record themselves eating the chip and their reaction to it.

Principal Auerbach said any further participation in the “One Chip Challenge” could land students in trouble.

“Anyone found in possession of these ‘chips’ from this point will be sent home immediately and will receive progressive consequences,” he said. “[Lodi High families], please discuss this with your students to ensure that they do not take part in this activity while at school.”