SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento SPCA is thanking Betty White for helping them raise tens of thousands of dollars in donations.

There was a nationwide push on Monday, which would have been White’s 100th birthday. The so-called Betty White challenge asked people to donate $5 to their local animal shelter, and apparently, people answered the call.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento SPCA says it exceeded its goal of raising more than $25,000.

White, whose comic chops and up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years. President Joe Biden, Mel Brooks, and many other celebrities and prominent leaders paid tribute to her after her death.